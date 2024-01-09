Arizona-based OGeez! has launched two new products made with live rosin and RSO.

OGeez! Naturals are vegan gummies made with live rosin, available in a Sweet Clementine flavor. Meanwhile, the Big OGeez! gummy is a mega version of Peg's Raspberry Orange RSO (Rick Simpson oil), one of the company's most popular products. It's perforated into 10 slices, each with 10 mg THC, for a total of 100 mg THC.

"It's double trouble with these two new gummies," said OGeez! CEO Bran Noonan. "They are both going to wow consumers in different ways and carve out their own unique identities. We're extremely excited to be launching them into the Arizona market now and to have them teed up when we enter several other states.”

With the addition of The Big OGeez!, the company now has three RSO gummies: its standard 10 mg, a 30 mg for medical users and now the 100 mg gummy.

OGeez! launched its original RSO gummy in October 2021. It’s named in honor of the company's late founder Peggy Noonan. Bran Noonan, who took over OGeez! after Peggy passed away in April 2021, said his mother would have loved how the company made historically bitter RSO accessible to all consumers.

"Launching The Big OGeez! gives us a real RSO trifecta," he said. "I'm so proud Peggy, our original OG, is the namesake of all three of these products."

Last January, OGeez! launched the 30 mg RSO gummy for medical users. From there, the company introduced its CBD/THC ratio gummy, Happy Balance, in Strawberries & Cream; launched another limited-edition Summer Gummy in Pink Lemonade; and revamped its entire flavor lineup, bringing the first ever multi-flavor product lines (The Creams and The Fruits) to Arizona.