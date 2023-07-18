Blobs, a gummy candy with low sugar and cleaner ingredients, has debuted its first three flavors: Orange Peach, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Pomegranate Apple.

Blobs is a soft, chewy, and juicy fruit-flavored candy made with all natural ingredients and close to no sugar.

This new candy is disrupting the industry by bringing products that are "better-for-you" but don't have to be a boring compromise to better taste and texture.

The gummies are plant-based, vegan, Non-GMO Project Certified, and gluten-free. Each bag contains only two grams of sugar. The suggested retail price is $20.99 per six-pack or $39.99 per 12-pack.