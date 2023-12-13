Missouri-based CODES has launched Blueberry Gooey Cake gummies, inspired by gooey butter cake, a popular dessert made in St. Louis.

The Blueberry Gooey Cake flavor is rich, sweet and creamy with an infusion of fresh blueberry flavor. These indica gummies are formulated with a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD. Each gummy is scored into four pieces for easy dividing.

CODES recently opened its 13th dispensary in Osage Beach, in the heart of Lake of the Ozarks. The company continues to expand its presence and build on its commitment to providing personalized customer experiences statewide.