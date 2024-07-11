The Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) has announced the recipients of the 2024 CDA Distributors Education Foundation (DEF) Ray Foley Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship was established in June 1983 to honor the late National Candy Wholesalers Association executive vice president, Ray Foley. Applicants must be employed on an ongoing basis by a CDA distributor member company or be an immediate family member (spouse or child) of an employee of a CDA distributor member company in good standing.

After a rigorous and anonymous selection process, the judging panel has chosen four exceptional students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements, leadership skills, and community involvement. The scholarship winners are Samantha DeLuca, Emma Duhe, Caroline Prickette, and Macey Williams. Each recipient will receive $5,000 in financial aid to pursue their academic goals and aspirations.

Samantha DeLuca is the daughter of Richard Hays, head of maintenance at AMCON Distributing Company in Quincy, IL. DeLuca is a first-generation college student from northeastern Missouri, and she is currently in medical school at A.T. Still University – Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. She has her master’s in social work and was inspired to go to medical school while working at a nonprofit cancer support center. DeLuca aspires to dedicate her medical career to assisting those in low-income areas attain the medical care they need. In addition to her studies, DeLuca is currently an ATSU Mental Health Ambassador and a board member and volunteer coordinator for AM Housing (housing for substance use disorder recovery).

Emma Duhe is the daughter of Don Duhe, category manager for Imperial Trading in New Orleans, LA. In high school, Duhe was active in extracurriculars, including Student Council, Mu Alpha Theta, Junior Classical League, Model United Nations, National Art Honor Society and National Honor Society. Duhe will begin her second year at Louisiana State University (LSU) this fall, pursuing a degree in graphic design. Duhe is a member of Delta Gamma and lives out the sorority motto, “Do Good.” She gives back to LSU and the Baton Rouge community through hosting fundraisers and donating hours of service to organizations her sorority supports, including the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired and Miracle League.

Caroline Prickette is the daughter of John Prickette, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Grocery Supply Company in Sulphur Springs, TX. In high school, Prickette kept an active schedule playing clarinet in the marching band, saxophone in the jazz band, piano after school, and participated in competitive dance and her high school’s theatre program. She volunteered her time in many ways, including a weekly food ministry serving a hot meal to those in need, serving on two mission teams in Haiti, assisting with activity days for special needs students and through volunteer activities with her school’s service club. This fall, Prickette will enroll at Baylor University, pursuing a major in marketing, inspired by her father's career, which she has admired since childhood.

Macey Williams is the daughter of Michael Williams, director of operations for Grocery Supply Company in Sulphur Springs, TX. Williams graduated with honors and was a four-year member of the drill team (serving as a Sergeant for two years). Williams participated in the National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America, FCCLA, Key Club, and Student Council. Her desire to help others was evident in her six-year dedication to community involvement with Bright Star Baseball, a special needs baseball league. Williams will attend Baylor University this fall and major in communication sciences and disorders. She plans to further her education and receive her Master of Science to become a speech pathologist.

CDA believes investing in education is one of the most important things that it can do to empower future leaders and make a positive impact in our community. We are honored to support these bright and talented students on their journeys toward success. Congratulations to all our scholarship winners, and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Those who qualify for the CDA DEF Ray Foley Memorial Scholarship are encouraged to apply in 2025. To learn more about this scholarship program and the impact Ray Foley had on the industry, visit cdaweb.net/RayFoley.

Related: PMMI Foundation awards almost $200K in scholarships