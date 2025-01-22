CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Zingerman's Candy Manufactory Jamie LeBoeuf, production manager, talks foodservice candy trends, including smaller portion sizes, and what's new for the company. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

We recently spoke with Jamie LeBouef, production manager, Zingerman's Candy Manufactory, about consumer trends and behaviors in the foodservice candy space.

Zingerman’s Candy Manufactory, well known in Ann Arbor, MI and the University of Michigan area, is a member of the Zingerman’s Community of Businesses. The Candy Manufactory opened in 2009, and currently makes five candy bars, with a vegan option forthcoming. Its bars are available in Zingerman's stores and all over the country.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

Related: Zingerman's chats Thanksgiving pies, flavors