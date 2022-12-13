Japan Crate, whose subscription boxes and online store share the culture of Japan with an expanding base of consumers worldwide, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its growth. Details of the revenue-based funding transaction were not disclosed.

Hank Rao, founder and chief executive officer of Japan Crate, said the company, headquartered in Los Angeles, will use the funding to expand its product offerings, enhance its distribution, and expand its customer support. “Japan Crate brings the awesome culture of Japan to the world through candy, food treats, stationery, household items, toys, and beauty products delivered through monthly crates and our Sugoi Mart online store,” Rao said. “The flexibility of revenue-based financing through Decathlon Capital positions our company to continue its strong growth trajectory even as the economic environment changes.”

No equity or ownership was exchanged for the growth capital from Decathlon, and Japan Crate was not required to give up any control of the company. Japan Crate will repay the investment through its future revenues.

John Borchers, managing director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Japan Crate’s management team has a clear vision for the company’s continued growth. “Japan Crate has created partnerships with some of Japan’s best-loved brands, continues to streamline its distribution system and is strengthening its already robust retail and omni-channel marketing initiatives,” Borchers said. “The company has arrived at an inflection point in its history, and the revenue-based financing provided by Decathlon Capital Partners will support its accelerating growth in the future.”