The sale of Pearson's Candy Co., Minneapolis, to Annabelle Candy closed last week, according to Spell Capital Partners, which has owned Pearson's since 2018.

Pearson's is known for its Salted Nut Roll, Bit-O-Honey candy, and Nut Goodie brands.

Family-owned, California-based Annabelle Candy is famous for such brands as Rocky Road, Abba-Zaba, and Big Hunk chocolate bars. It was founded in 1950 by Sam Altshuler and named for his daughter.

In a 2012 San Francisco Business Times profile of Annabelle Candy, the company's annual revenue was estimated to be about $15 million.

