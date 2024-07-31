Annabelle Candy Company, the Hayward, CA-based confectionery business known for its Abba-Zaba, Big Hunk, and Rocky Road bars, is planning on closing its factory in September.

On July 30, a WARN notice was submitted by Annabelle's parent company, Promise Confections, specifically CEO Michael T. McGee, which indicated that the 74-year-old facility will close on September 27. A grand total of 43 employees, including 17 production workers, will be laid off due to the closure. The notice is required by California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice Act. It is up in the air whether Promise Confections will transfer the factory's candies to another of its plants, which are located in Washington and Minnesota.

Promise Confections currently owns subsidiaries Annabelle's Candy Co., Pearson's Candy Co. (acquired in 2022), Seattle Gourmet Foods, and Edward Marc Brands (merged in 2023).

McGee stated that the reason behind the closure of the factory is due to the business's "lack of financial responsibility," reports SFGate. SFGate also reports that the company had a San Francisco factory before its Hayward location began to operate in the 1960's.

"We deeply regret the impact this closure will have on our employees and are fully committed to supporting our staff through this transition and will be working closely with them and the Union," McGee said in a statement, reports San Francisco Business Times.

Sam Altshuler founded the company in 1950 with "the vision of creating delectable candies that would bring joy to people's lives," says the Annabelle Candy Co. website.

Annabelle's is best known for its signature candy bar, the Rocky Road, made with handmade marshmallows, roasted cashews, and chocolate. With the success of Rocky Road, Annabelle’s acquired the Golden Nugget Candy Company and the Carident Candy Company to expand its line of treats to include the brands Abba-Zaba, Big Hunk, Look, and U-No, according to its website.

Related: Annabelle Candy completes acquisition of Pearson's Candy