Kocoatrait has released a sustainable Bean to Bar 64% Plum Cake Dark Chocolate bar, infused with real nuts and fruits. The bar uses uses organic cocoa beans of Indian origin.

Made by Poonam Chordia, India's 1st certified female chocolate taster, the bar is a single origin 64% vegan, gluten-free, and alcohol-free dark chocolate infused with elements of plum cake. The bar is infused with warm spices (cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg) and loaded with apricots, candied cranberries and cherries, black raisins, zesty orange, and topped with roasted almonds.

“We roast our single origin india cacao specifically to enhance the base rum and raisin notes of the cacao beans and there is no alcohol added,” says Poonam Chordia.

The 200-gram chocolate block comes wrapped in Kocoatrait's Cocoa Husk packaging, which is paper/plastic free.



