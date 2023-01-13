Cocoashala, a startup for/by/of chocolate startups, is now offering a chance to taste top 20 International Chocolate Awards (ICA) winning bean to bar Chocolates in India.

The "Appreciation of International Chocolate Awards (ICA) winning Chocolates" will take place February 17, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Novotel OMR, Chennai, and the fee is 6400 INR (about $79 USD).

As part of the its Bean to Bar Chocolate Making, Chocolate Taster, and Cacao Evaluation courses and training, this effort is aimed at influencing, motivating, and inspiring bean to bar chocolate makers, chocolate entrepreneurs/enthusiasts, cacao farmers, flavor scientists, and more to look beyond mass market chocolates and appreciate fine flavor chocolates. These are chocolates awarded by The International Chocolate Awards, London.

"In order to keep up-to-date with global advances, and to place India firmly in the global bean to bar map, Cocoashala is offering a unique, rare, and once in a lifetime opportunity," says L Nitin Chordia, India's 1st certified chocolate taster. Cocoashala works towards ensuring that Indian cacao farmers double their income, enabling cacao & chocolate startups, formalizing micro food processing enterprises, improving cacao post-harvest, reducing reliance on cacao imports, propelling the Indian cacao economy, becoming self-sustaining (AatmaNirbhar) with cocoa, having access to the latest education and training, and help produce international class chocolates in India using Indian cacao.

This is the best chance to spend an evening in Chennai, India with like-minded people (chocolate lovers) and taste to appreciate the award-winning chocolates.

Further details and scheduling about the event is available here.