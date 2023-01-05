American Licorice Co.'s Sour Punch brand will be hosting a giveaway of specially designed Sour Punch snowboards starting today, January 5. Entries will be accepted through January 31 on the Sour Punch website.

The brand will pick a total of ten grand prize winners who will receive a custom Sour Punch snowboard, Sour Punch beanie, stickers, and an assortment of candy. There will also be 50 runner-ups who will receive a beanie, stickers, and an assortment of candy as well.

