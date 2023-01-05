Dylan’s Candy Bar’s new Valentine’s Day collection includes a Variety Tackle Box, Candy Bouquet, Mocktail Kit, Paint Can Trio, Candy Cake, and chocolate bunnies.
Consumers can choose from:
- Valentine’s Day Variety Tackle Box - Suggested Retail Price: $30. Featuring Valentine’s delights from around the world in every candy food group, Dylan Candy Bar's Valentine’s Variety Tackle Box is great for decorating Valentine’s desserts or as a host gift.. The tackle box is colorful, shareable, and carefully curated.
- I’m a Sucker for You Candy Bouquet - SRP: $22. This Candy Bouquet is a long-lasting gift perfect for BFF's, significant others, and more.
- Cotton Candy Mocktail Kit - SRP: $40.The Cotton Candy Mocktail Kit is a sweet treat for a night in. The mocktail (or cocktail, up to consumers) kit comes ready to sip.
- Sealed with a Kiss Paint Can Trio - SRP: $26. Mini paint cans contain sour gummy lips, milk chocolate presents, and gummy X's & O's.
- 3-Tier Valentine’s Day Candy Cake - SRP: $150. The company's over-the-top, three-tier candy cake is an instant centerpiece, handmade with Valentine’s Day-themed confections from every candy food group.
- Some-Bunny Loves You: Vanilla and Chocolate the Bunny - SRP: $35 each. This brown plush bunny comes holding a Double the Love Marshmallow pop. Also available in Vanilla the Bunny.