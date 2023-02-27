Dylan's Candy Bar has released its Easter offerings, influenced by Dylan Lauren’s love for rabbits. Shoppers can expect to find a seasonal twist on some of the brand’s signature favorites.

There's something for "every-bunny" on consumers' shopping list, including chocolate and vibrant metallics. Dylan's Candy Bar Easter candies can be purchased at Dylan’s Candy Bar stores as well as DylansCandyBar.com.

The limited-edition products include:

Easter Surprise BashEgg - $60

An interactive gift for friends & family to share, the brand's festive BashEgg is the ultimate egg hunt prize. Consumers can use the mallet to smash the milk chocolate egg to retrieve the treats inside of it.

Metallic Surprise Easter Egg Carton - $32

Dylan Candy Bar's Metallic Surprise Easter Egg Carton is filled with a dozen rainbow eggs that contain treats from every candy food group. The metallic eggs are wrapped and ready to be gifted, used in an Easter egg hunt, or placed in an Easter basket.

Rabbit-rific Tackle Box - $30

The Rabbit-rific Tackle Box is specially curated with brightly colored, rabbit-themed candies.

Spring Has Sprung Paint Can - $18

The Spring Has Sprung Paint Can is stuffed with a selection of shimmering, spring-themed sweets in every shade of the rainbow. Celebrate spring with a seasonal version of the brand's iconic paint can.

Dessert Squares Gift Pack - $24

Our assortment of 18 chocolate squares is a perfectly portioned sampler of the brand's new dessert-flavored chocolate bars. Superb for sharing, this pastel, Pantone-inspired sampler comes pristinely packaged to gift to a chocolate lover.

Chocolate or Vanilla the Bunny’s Easter Basket - $125

With a mix of confections from every candy food group and the brand's plush mascot, this colorful and over-the-top gift is sure to sweeten up a candy lover’s Easter morning.

Indulgent Easter Gift Basket - $250

Stuffed with a festive mix of signature Dylan’s Candy Bar accessories & delicious desserts from every candy food group, this colorful and shareable basket is perfect for gifting to an office, family, and more.