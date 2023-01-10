After two years of development, NUTSÓLA has launched DÄT Organic Dark Chocolate—a chocolate bar with zero-added sugars, made with six or less simple, organic ingredients, naturally sweetened with dates, and vegan/paleo.

The bars are available in Almond Crunch, Cashew Butter, and Peanut Butter flavors. Key benefits of the bars include:

No added sugar

USDA organic

Vegan

Keto-friendly

No sugar alcohols (erythritol)

No stevia or monk fruit

No dairy

No soy lecithin

The suggested retail price is $54.00 for a pack of nine bars ($6.00 per bar) or $91.80 per 18-pack ($5.10 per bar).

NUTSÓLA is a snack brand on a mission to shake up the food industry with clean and healthy products that are naturally sweetened with dates, with no added sugars. Every piece of the manufacturing process is owned by NUTSÓLA, a father and son team that created the company with the intention to create a positive difference in the food we eat. Everything is gluten-free, plant-based, and contains no GMO's or anything artificial.