Paul Rudd, 53, star of the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, the star says that he has "the candy taste of a seven-year-old child."

"The long tube of bottle caps? I can't get them because I'll eat the whole tube of bottle caps, or I'll eat the entire tube of the fruit Mentos," says the actor, who owns Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, N.Y. with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. "They're amazing."

Rudd's favorite candies are Hot Tamales and Mike and Ikes, but he also enjoys chocolate.

"I'll tell you what is a really unheralded candy that is another one of my all-time faves: the white Tic Tac. There's a little hint of vanilla or something in it that is really low-key fantastic," Rudd tells PEOPLE. "Everyone knows the orange Tic Tacs—they crush, they're so damn great. But white? If you had to go, 'Which one do you like better?'—that's a real Sophie's choice for me."

Rudd and Morgan, plus their wives, were originally customers at the sweets shop but banded together to buy the shop in 2014, when its original owner passed away.

The store sells items like chocolate-covered sea salt caramel popcorn and coconut curry cashews, as well as a candy package called "Paul's Favorite Sampler." The sampler includes a marshmallow with his face on it, dark chocolate bark, candy bricks, and "Clodhoppers," which include peanut butter, pretzels, and graham crackers in milk chocolate. Specialty candy packs are also available for purchase online.

