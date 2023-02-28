Bazooka Candy Brands recently announced its Easter lineup for 2023.
The lineup includes:
- Easter Ring Pop 3-ct. bag: Each package includes 3 rings pops—Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon.
- Spring Mix Variety Egg: All-in-one Variety Egg includes one Ring Pop, one BBP, one Push Pop, and one Juicy Drop Pop. Assortment of flavors including Knockout Punch, Strawberry, and Blue Raspberry. Suggested retail price: $3.34.
- Easter Ring Pop Bunnies and Chicks Pops Box: Ring Pop, but make it Easter! 36 pops per box, and comes in two shapes (bunny and chick) and four flavors (Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Grape). SRP: starts at $1.00.
- Juicy Drop Gummies Easter Egg: Chewy Gummies and Sour Gel Juicy Drop, with a new flavor sensation in every squeeze. Available in Knockout Punch (with two full-size pouches of Juicy Drop gummies) and Blue Rebel. SRP: starts at $4.00.
- Easter Push Pop: Available in Watermelon, Strawberry, and Blue Raspberry. SRP: starts at $1.00.
- Easter Baby Bottle Pop: Complete with an Easter Bunny Funny inside. Available in Watermelon, Strawberry, and Blue Raspberry flavors. SRP: starts at $1.00.
- Easter Ring Pop Egg Filler box: Each box comes with 40 wrapped Ring Pops, in three flavors, plus a game and puzzle inside. Flavors include Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon. SRP: starts at $10.98.