Bazooka Candy Brands recently announces its 2023 seasonal lineup of Valentine's Day and Easter treats.

For Valentine's Day, it released the Juicy Drop Gummies Heart Shaped Gift Box. The box includes two Juicy Drop Gummies count goods, including one in Strawberry Lemonade and one in Knockout Punch, with a suggested retail price of $3.68.

For Easter, it released an Easter Ring Pop 3-ct. bag. The bag includes three individually wrapped Ring Pops, in Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon flavors. SRP is $1.00 and up.