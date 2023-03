Consumers can enjoy this spring season with bunny-shaped Jet-Puffed Marshmallows—not just for Easter.

The plush and sweet marshmallows are fun and colorful for kids to enjoy in hot chocolate, around a campfire, mixed with cereal, or on their own as a snack. Jet-Puffed Bunny Marshmallows do not contain fat or cholesterol.

JET-PUFFED Bunnymallows are currently available nationwide at retailers including Walmart and Target for a suggested retail price of $3.49.