Kodiak Cakes releases biggest stack of new breakfast and snacking products for spring 2020

Company: Kodiak Cakes

Website: kodiakcakes.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.25-$6.99

Product Snapshot: Kodiak Cakes, the natural foods brand known for interrupting sleepy grocery aisles with 100 percent whole grain flapjack & waffle mixes, has unveiled an extensive lineup of new products across six categories available now at www.kodiakcakes.com, and at major retailers beginning this spring.

Kodiak Cakes expands its signature breakfast offerings with two new flapjack & waffle mixes to satisfy increasing demand for new varieties that further transform a once indulgent meal into a healthy option.

Kodiak Cakes Plant-Based Classic Flapjack & Waffle Mix (18 oz.) – $5.99 SRP Provides clean and long-lasting nourishment through 100% whole grain ingredients and plant-based protein. This just-add-water mix packs in 12 grams of protein per serving.



Kodiak Cakes Carb-Conscious Buttermilk Flapjack & Waffle Mix (12 oz.) – $6.99 SRP Keep your lower-carb goals on track with 14 grams of protein, no added sugar, and a wholesome mix of flours with only 15 grams of net carbs.



Kodiak Cakes unleashes more great taste and nourishment with the release of Thick & Fluffy Power Waffles. Simply pop two waffles in the toaster for a healthy breakfast in minutes.

Kodiak Cakes Thick & Fluffy Power Waffles (13.75 oz.) – $5.99 SRP These Belgian style toaster waffles come in three delicious flavors: Blueberry, Buttermilk and Vanilla. Each have a fluffy texture and 12 grams of protein per serving.



Enjoy Kodiak Cakes new snack selections on the trail, in the car, in the morning, mid-day or late night. These snacks are packed with the nourishment you need and will satisfy even the grizzliest appetites.

Kodiak Cakes Protein Balls™ No-Bake Protein Bite Mix (12.7 oz.) – $5.29 SRP This no-bake snack option comes in two delicious flavors: Oat Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate. Combine mix, water, honey, and your favorite nut butter and roll into 12 balls. Each prepared box is packed with 10 grams of protein per serving.



Kodiak Cakes Protein Packed Crunchy Granola Bars (9.52 oz.) – $4.99 SRP ( Available April 2020) This on-the-go snack comes in four flavors: Chocolate Chip, Maple & Brown Sugar, Peanut Butter and Oat & Honey. Every box contains six pouches with two crunchy bars per pouch and 10 grams of protein per serving.



"There is no better way to celebrate 25 years of Kodiak Cakes then unveiling our most diverse product lineup this March," said Joel Clark, co-founder and CEO of Kodiak Cakes. "Watching our family-owned business rapidly reach new heights while fueling exploration is a dream come true. We're thrilled to continue to delve into new categories, and further our legacy by making more 'better for you' foods available to families nationwide."

Like all Kodiak Cakes products, these new protein packed items taste great and are crafted with 100% whole grain and non-GMO ingredients to fuel any adventure for today's frontier.