Kraft Heinz' Jet-Puffed brand is rereleasing back its Pumpkin Spice marshmallows to store shelves this fall.

Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice marshmallows use the same jet-puffing technology designed to make treats fluffy and puffy, all while packing the punch of everyone’s beloved fall flavor. The limited-edition marshmallows shaped like pumpkins are perfect to include in flavorful fall recipes, to kick pumpkin spice lattes up a notch, or to enjoy as a snack on their own.

The Pumpkin Spice marshmallows will be available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target.

