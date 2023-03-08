Deepening their commitment to growth in the U.S. market, family-owned heritage brand Luker Chocolate has expanded its team for North America, with Rachel Fish and Cristina Garizabalo as new business development managers for the North American market. It has also partnered with U.S.-based PR agency Black Dog Studio to expand brand awareness.

Fish joined Luker in September with a background in retail brand sales and most recently supported private label customers through the process of turnkey manufacturing within the healthy snacking space. Based in Colorado, she has a masters in Gastronomy and foundation in consumer research that will ensure U.S. customers meet their purchasing and manufacturing goals through education, trust, and transparency.

Garizabalo is a Luker veteran, with 10 years experience in the chocolate industry, recently developing key accounts in the LATAM and Canadian markets. Based in Colombia, she now will be focused in the North American private label segment working with challenger brands looking to develop innovative chocolate products.

To learn more about how to work with Luker Chocolate or to get more information on their extensive product offerings, contact Rachel Fish, business development manager for North America, at rfish@lukerchocolate.com