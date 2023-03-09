To help get into the spirit of Easter, Divine Chocolate is bringing back its Chocolate Mini Eggs. Like all Divine chocolate, these solid egg-shaped treats, which come in Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate Speckled Eggs, are made using only Fairtrade, natural ingredients.

In addition, Divine is once again offering its Deluxe Dark Chocolate and Milk Chocolate Easter-Inspired Gift Sets that are perfect to send to a loved one or to bring to any Easter celebrations. For those looking for a vegan-friendly, dairy-free option, Divine has created the Vegan Easter Gift Set. The basket is filled with eight premium, all-natural dark chocolate treats made from rich Fairtrade cocoa grown by family farmers in Ghana and 100% pure cocoa butter with no artificial flavors, GMO, palm oil, or soy.

Vegan Easter Gift Set (SRP: $28.82)

This premium dark chocolate gift basket featuring eight offerings, including 70% Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Mini Eggs, Dark Chocolate with Raspberry, Dark Chocolate with Himalayan Salt, Dark Chocolate with Toffee & Sea Salt 3-oz. bar, Dark Chocolate with Mint Crisp, Dark Chocolate 1.2 oz bar, and 85% Dark Chocolate all in a gift box.

Milk Chocolate Easter Gift Set (SRP: $30.75)

The gift pack contains Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs, Milk Chocolate with Toffee Sea Salt, Milk Chocolate 1.2-oz. Bar, Milk Chocolate Speckled Eggs, and Milk Chocolate Superfruits in a beautiful gift box.

Dark Chocolate Easter Gift Set (SRP: $26.85)

This Easter gift set includes Dark Chocolate Mini-Eggs, Dark Chocolate 1.2-oz. Bar, 85% Dark Chocolate Bar, 70% Dark Chocolate Bar, and a Dark Chocolate with Raspberry Bar all served in a beautiful box with a bow.

Divine Chocolate is available at

, Amazon, and at major retailers around the country.