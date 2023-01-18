Divine Chocolate recently debuted two gift baskets for Valentine's Day. All of its chocolates are palm oil-free, soy-free, GMO-free, and climate neutral. It is also the only premium brand of chocolate that is Fairtrade and B-Corp certified and co-owned by the cocoa farmers.

Chocolate, considered an aphrodisiac food since the time of the Mayans and Aztecs, releases endorphins into the body, which are responsible for creating desire and energy in the body, making people feel happy. European royalty gifted their lovers chocolate mixed with amber to stimulate their passion. In 1861, candymaker Richard Cadbury packaged his chocolates in heart-shaped boxes decorated with rosebuds and Cupids; thus, a new tradition was born.

The new gift baskets include:

Divine Chocolate Fruit Favorite Gift Pack : The Divine Chocolate Fruit Favorite Gift Pack contains seven 3.0-oz. bars: Dark Chocolate with Superfruits, Milk Chocolate with Superfruits, 85% Dark Chocolate with Blueberry & Popped Quinoa, 85% Dark Chocolate with Refreshing Lemon, 85% Dark Chocolate with Ginger & Orange, 70% Dark Chocolate with Raspberries, White Chocolate with Strawberries. Suggested retail price: $34.99.

The Divine Chocolate Fruit Favorite Gift Pack contains seven 3.0-oz. bars: Dark Chocolate with Superfruits, Milk Chocolate with Superfruits, 85% Dark Chocolate with Blueberry & Popped Quinoa, 85% Dark Chocolate with Refreshing Lemon, 85% Dark Chocolate with Ginger & Orange, 70% Dark Chocolate with Raspberries, White Chocolate with Strawberries. Suggested retail price: $34.99. Divine Chocolate Vegan Gift Pack: The Divine Chocolate Vegan Gift Pack contains 12 items: 85% Dark Chocolate, 85% Dark Chocolate with Blueberry & Popped Quinoa, 85% Dark Chocolate with Refreshing Lemon, 85% Dark Chocolate with Termeric & Ginger, 70% Dark Chocolate, 70% Dark Chocolate with Mint Crisp, 70% Dark Chocolate with Raspberries, 60% Dark Chocolate with Pink Himalayan Salt, Dark Chocolate with Superfruits, Dark Chocolate Crispy Thins, Dark Chocolate w/ Mint Crispy Thins, and Drinking Chocolate. SRP: $65.99.

Divine Chocolate is sold at divinechocolate.com, Amazon.com, and retailers across the U.S.