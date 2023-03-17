Team members from Hormel Foods Corporation, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, attended the 2023 Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, to showcase the latest innovations and trends in natural and sustainable food within its broad product portfolio. The Justin's brand team highlighted the latest innovations and new products for attendees to enjoy.

Justin's Super Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup and Super Dark Chocolate Espresso Almond Butter Cup delighted attendees with their quality.

"We were delighted to return to Expo West and the incredible response to our Super Dark Nut Butter Cups," said Penny Andino, vice president of marketing at Justin's. "It was clear that buyers and consumers are now seeking brands that can provide real, simple and clean ingredients more than ever. With 5 grams of real sugar per cup, Justin's Super Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup stood out for delivering on taste without compromising on quality and they are certificated USDA Organic, Rainforest Alliance Cocoa, and Non-GMO Project Verified."

Hormel Foods global impact and innovation team members attended the conference's climate day, where over 50 environmental and sustainability experts presented on topics such as regenerative agriculture, traceable supply chain, and sustainable trends in the food industry, as well as the remainder of the event.

Through its robust 20 By 30 Challenge goals, Hormel Foods and its brands have several initiatives in place to address sustainability and corporate citizenship in the food industry, including: