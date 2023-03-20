CandyStore.com has updated three Easter Candy and National Jelly Bean Day maps for 2023.
 
The updated maps include:

1. Most Popular Easter Candy Map 2023 

  • CandyStore.com's interactive map ranks the Top 3 most popular Easter candy in each state.
  • Store + industry data and over 10,000 customer survey responses.
  • Check it out here.


2. WORST Easter Candy 2023 

  • People get riled up about the candy they don't like.
  • Over 12,000 survey responses from the past 12 months.
  • Check it out here.


3. Most Popular Jelly Beans Map 2023 

  • CandyStore.com's second interactive map ranks the Top 3 most popular Jelly Beans candy in each state in America. 
  • Store + industry data and over 10,000 customer survey responses.
  • National Jelly Bean Day is April 22.
  • Check it out here.