CandyStore.com has updated three Easter Candy and National Jelly Bean Day maps for 2023.
The updated maps include:
1. Most Popular Easter Candy Map 2023
- CandyStore.com's interactive map ranks the Top 3 most popular Easter candy in each state.
- Store + industry data and over 10,000 customer survey responses.
2. WORST Easter Candy 2023
- People get riled up about the candy they don't like.
- Over 12,000 survey responses from the past 12 months.
3. Most Popular Jelly Beans Map 2023
- CandyStore.com's second interactive map ranks the Top 3 most popular Jelly Beans candy in each state in America.
- Store + industry data and over 10,000 customer survey responses.
- National Jelly Bean Day is April 22.
