CandyStore.com has updated its Christmas candy map for 2023.

Its interactive map ranks the most popular Christmas candy in each state in America, as well as the first and second runners-up. Over 16,000 customer survey responses were counted to figure out the most popular candy by state, and website visitors can hover over their states (or any states of interest) to see the most popular candy in that state. CandyStore.com also consulted with major candy manufacturers and distributors to ensure its findings reflect broader market trends.

Key takeaways:

Nationwide overall rankings as well as state by state

Peppermint Bark rebounds

Candy canes also bounce

Starburst: an unusual favorite

The website also took a poll for the Worst Christmas Candy of 2023, receiving over 7,000 responses from the past 12 months.