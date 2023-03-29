Is there a right way to eat a chocolate Easter bunny? The National Confectioners Association asked and Americans answered: most consumers say they eat the ears first (78%), while some signaled they eat chocolate bunnies’ feet first (17%) or tail first (5%). This seasonal enthusiasm extends to the rest of the candy aisle, as 84% of Americans say they plan to celebrate the 2023 Easter season by sharing or gifting some kind of confectionery treat.

“The Easter season is a welcome spot in the calendar year as people throughout the country seek out opportunities to celebrate with their friends, family and loved ones,” John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said. “Consumers are eager to incorporate chocolate and candy into their seasonal celebrations, especially as confectionery products remain an affordable luxury in challenging times.”

NCA’s recently-released 2023 State of Treating report reveals that the Easter season continues to be a key moment for candy consumers, generating more than $5 billion in sales in 2022. This represents an increase of more than 9% over 2021, largely driven by consumer enthusiasm for seasonal confectionery gifting.

Even with strong growth in the category, people still understand that chocolate and candy are treats: Americans enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day. To help Americans navigate the season, NCA’s Easter Central provides fun facts, tips for managing sugar intake and more Easter insights.

Visit AlwaysATreat.com/Easter for more information.