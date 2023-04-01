American Licorice Co. is relishing in the moment as it launched what was started as an April Fool’s joke into a reality. Sour Punch’s limited time Pickle Roulette straws are hidden with flavors like Green Apple, Lemon Lime, and Watermelon. All colored the same shade of green, it’s like a “spin of the wheel” no matter what straw consumers choose.

While noting the ever-expanding trend of faux product marketing around April Fool’s Day, Sour Punch wanted to challenge the trend by offering a limited release product that may seem like a joke but is in fact real.

“As we continue to track the rapidly evolving consumer and their desire for fun and interesting products, we wanted to deliver fun and unexpected,” says VP of Marketing Kristi Shafer. “While we want everyone to enjoy the more traditional flavors our brand has to offer, we felt adding pickle is a fun surprise that fans will want to share. Whether testing your luck alone or spinning it into a game, Sour Punch is always looking for more ways to appeal to audiences of all ages and taste buds.”

For a limited time and while supplies last, Sour Punch Pickle Roulette will be available to purchase exclusively online at Shop.AmericanLicorice.com, priced at $1.89 per tray. For more information about American Licorice Company and Sour Punch, visit AmericanLicorice.com and SourPunch.com.