Attendees of the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo (May 22–25 at McCormick Place) will have more opportunities than ever before to learn about key trends impacting confectionery and snack category performance, the retail environment, and consumer attitudes and behaviors thanks to the show’s newly announced education programming.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo offers an opportunity to stay ahead of the rapidly changing retail landscape through top-tier education sessions to gain insights, stay informed, and get inspired,” says John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, the host organization of the Sweets & Snacks Expo. “The education sessions are guided by thought leaders and professionals from across the industry with expertise in a wide range of topics, including flavor and product trends, merchandising and innovation strategies, sustainability, and e-commerce. These sessions are designed to focus on relevant issues and opportunities facing our industry to help you grow your business.”

Education programming at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo will run throughout the show on three stages on the McCormick Place show floor. Attendees will have about 40 education sessions to select from during the Sweets & Snacks Expo. A breakdown of the programming is as follows:

Eye-Opener Education: Kicking off before the show floor opens, these education sessions will feature insights for early risers looking to jumpstart learning and connections for the day.

Insights Stage: Attendees will find the latest data and insights on the confectionery and snack categories from industry thought leaders.

Innovations Stage: For attendees interested in the latest industry trends, the Innovation Stage will feature the latest and greatest confectionery and snack product innovations and more.

Inspiration Stage: With a focus on retail and shopper trends, attendees will learn how to manage the evolving front-end and checkout section of the store at the Inspiration Stage.

