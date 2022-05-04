This year, attendees at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo (May 23–26 at Chicago’s McCormick Place) will have even more opportunities to make connections and gain insights into trends and best practices in the confectionery and snack industries, thanks to the show’s newly announced industry education programming.

These industry-specific education sessions will give attendees the opportunity to learn from experts, thought-provoking industry panels and confectionery and snack leaders tackling critical issues like supply-chain disruption, revolutionary confectionery and snack product innovation, social media’s influence on purchasing habits, and post-pandemic shopping trends.

“The education sessions offered at the Sweets & Snacks Expo are unparalleled," said John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association. "As consumer habits continue to change during this uncertain time, access to top-tier education and insights is more important than ever, and this year attendees will have access to some of the brightest minds in the confectionery and snack industries. Whether they’re looking to prepare for National Candy Month this June, get inspired for a bigger social media presence or rethink their front-end strategy, our attendees can find what they’re looking for — and more — at this year’s Sweets & Snacks Expo.”

In addition to a robust education schedule, attendees can find insights across the show floor at these education-focused show features and hear from 18 retail leaders:

Insight Stage | Sponsored by Barry Callebaut The Insights Stage, located in the West Hall, is the Sweets & Snacks Expo's home for the latest data and insights on the confectionery and snack categories from industry thought leaders.

Innovation Stage | Sponsored by Barry Callebaut The Innovation Stage makes its debut at Sweets & Snacks Expo this year. Here attendees can find industry trends, the latest and greatest confectionery and snack product innovations, and more.

Destination Front-End | Sponsored by Barry Callebaut Destination Front-End takes a closer look at the front-end experience, covering topics from merchandising best practices, disruptions on the front-end, new technologies, and more, to help Sweets & Snacks Expo attendees learn to manage through this vital and ever-changing section of the store.

Ask an Expert Kiosks | Sponsored by Barry Callebaut Want to connect one-on-one with some of the experts who have graced the stage at the Sweets & Snacks Expo? The Ask an Expert Kiosk will host a selection of Sweets & Snacks Expo speakers immediately after their on-stage presentations for follow-up questions and added insights.

Attendees can plan their Sweets & Snacks Expo education experience in advance thanks to the show’s newly updated education schedule.

Registration to attend the Sweets & Snacks Expo and access the show’s exclusive education sessions will remain open through the show, with advanced rate registration closing on May 12.