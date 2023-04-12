Peterbrooke Chocolatier (Peterbrooke), Jacksonville’s original chocolate shop, was founded in 1983 in the city’s historic San Marco neighborhood and since the doors first opened, the brand has been inspiring happiness through memorable chocolate experiences. Peterbrooke has been able to stand out against the competition for decades by taking the art of European-styled handmade chocolates and transforming them into a distinctly American neighborhood experience.

The company will celebrate its ruby anniversary with a special 40th Anniversary Gift Basket giveaway every 40 days through the end of the year at each of its 15 shops across Greater Jacksonville and northern Florida shops. Additionally, while supplies last, guests will receive a free commemorative 40th anniversary gold chocolate coin with every purchase.

“At Peterbrooke, we believe when our guests bite into our pillowy signature milk, dark, or white chocolate treats, they are automatically transported to a whimsical place where you can’t help but smile,” said Jeff Smith, Peterbrooke Chocolatier’s chief operating officer. “Year after year since opening our first location in San Marco and now with nearly 30 shops open across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, Peterbrooke has dedicated itself to ensuring the love, time, and traditions that went into making its chocolate in 1983 remain the same today. We have stayed constant in our craft of making great chocolate confections no matter which shop you visit. This love of chocolate, family, and community is what has given Peterbrooke its signature taste, look, and feel for 40 years.”

The 40th celebration doesn’t stop with just an exclusive giveaway either, because 40 years really does take a lot of dedication, hard work, patience, and love. In honor of this significant milestone, each Peterbrooke shop will feature special 40th Anniversary theming and the potential for special 40th Anniversary pop up specials throughout the year.

“We live and breathe Northeast Florida and have called this our home for a very long time,” said Smith. “When Phyllis Geiger opened the first Peterbrooke in San Marco and named the shop after her son, Peter, and daughter, Brooke, nobody could ever have imagined the kind of longevity and small business success we’ve had over nearly half a century. It’s a testament to the entire Peterbrooke organization, our franchisee business partners and their employees, our extended family, friends, and our amazing guests that have supported us consistently throughout the decades. Since day one, we have been committed to encouraging, enriching, and spreading joy with chocolate while continually investing back into the community we love so dearly.”