Thanks! Naturals is introducing a direct-to-consumer line of full-spectrum CBD products.

"Saying thank you is not out of style, however, the old ways of showing gratitude certainly are,” said Founder Harley Sutton. “After struggling to find thank you gifts to show appreciation, I started a wellness journey to incorporate purposeful products with CBD and good-for-you ingredients that get you excited for your self-care rituals and make the perfect gratitude gifts that people will actually want to use.”

Thanks! Naturals is presented by the makers of Optimal Cleanse by East West Essentials. With packaging designed by Sutton, the Thanks! Naturals lineup includes gummies and CBD drops, formulated with MCT and CBD oils. Also available are body oil, soy wax candles, and gift boxes.

Formulated and manufactured in the United States, all Thanks! Naturals products contain non-GMO, full-spectrum CBD sourced from Nevada Crest Farms.