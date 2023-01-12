Sunsoil has released a high-potency, high-quality, clean CBD gummy.

Sunsoil's gummy is the first organic certified CBD gummy from a nationally distributed brand. As the fourth-largest CBD brand in the U.S. (retail sales), Sunsoil is ready to serve the fast-growing CBD gummies segment, which is projected to grow to $14B by 2028.

Sunsoil's gummies are “green, lean, and mean":

Green: USDA-certified organic and made with Sunsoil’s whole-plant infused hemp extract—giving the gummies a natural, green color (the color of hemp). Lean: Just two grams of sugar per serving (no artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols), compared to four to six grams in the current best-selling CBD gummies Mean: Twice the potency. Each gummy contains 20 mg of full-spectrum CBD, compared to 5-10 mg of CBD in current best-selling gummies.

The gummies—which are also vegan and gluten free—will debut in Cinnamon, with other flavors to follow, for a suggested retail price of $42. It took more than a year of development to arrive at a winning formula. The Sunsoil gummy combines high-quality, organic ingredients with Sunsoil’s reputation for value and accessibility.

Most gummies on the market are made with “CBD isolate,” a cheap and highly processed extract that only contains CBD. Sunsoil gummies are made with USDA organic, full-spectrum hemp extract—which contains not only CBD but also a beneficial array of cannabinoids, terpenes and other compounds naturally found in hemp.

Sunsoil's organic gummies aren’t just high-quality, they’re also affordable. Sunsoil’s vertically integrated model—the company farms its hemp in addition to making CBD oil—enables it to make organic CBD products at lower prices than its competition. Charlotte’s Web, +PlusCBD, and Bluebird Botanicals sell non-organic gummies at 40-110% higher prices than Sunsoil (10-15 cents per mg of CBD vs. 7 cents).