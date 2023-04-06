CandyRific and Hilco will feature many new items and display their most popular candy novelties at the National Confectioners Association's Sweets & Snacks Expo, May 22–25 at McCormick Place in Chicago. CandyRific and Hilco will be in booth #10548.

At the booth, CandyRific will be featuring new mini backpacks, with its Sweet Squad designs, as well as with licenses including Lilo & Stitch, available late 2023. These new mini backpacks are approximately 2” x 3” x 4” and come with 0.28 oz. of candy. The company will be showing items in its gifting category with collectible dispensers from M&M’S brand, Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars, and more. On display will also be a preview of the company’s Disney 100 items.

Among Hilco’s items will be its Kool-Aid brand and Warheads popping candy in various sizes, along with chewing gum from both licenses, and new Warheads Mega Sour Booms. Also, Hilco is collaborating with other licenses like Hostess Twinkies and Girl Scouts and will have some preview items at the show.

For more information, visit candyrific.com or HilcoUSA.com.