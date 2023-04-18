Consumers can celebrate the sweet love of a mother or mother figure this Mother’s Day with an ultra-premium chocolate collection by chocolatier Norman Love. Norman Love Confections’ 2023 Mother’s Day Collection is a limited-edition assortment of artisan heart-shaped chocolates.

Featuring 10 exclusive flavors, the artisanal collection includes honey lavender, lemon meringue, coconut cake, special dark, brownie batter, Oreo cheesecake, pecan turtle, caramel latte, cinnamon roll, and waffles & syrup, all packaged in Norman Love Confections’ signature Mother’s Day gift box.

“Every year, our master chocolatiers create a special collection as a tribute to the dedication of mothers and mother figures in our lives,” said Norman Love, founder and president of Norman Love Confections. “It’s easy to remember sweet moments with flavors including cinnamon roll, waffles & syrup, and brownie batter.”

Flavors include:

Honey Lavender (white chocolate): orange blossom honey with a hint of lavender

Lemon Meringue (white chocolate): sweet and tangy gourmet lemon custard

Coconut Cake (white chocolate): Coconut and vanilla cake in a white chocolate blend

Special Dark (dark chocolate): Rich dark chocolate ganache

Brownie Batter (dark chocolate): Dark chocolate brownie batter filling

Oreo Cheesecake (dark chocolate): Cream cheese ganache swirled with cookies and cream

Pecan Turtle (dark chocolate): Candied pecans blended into a buttery caramel

Caramel Latte (milk chocolate): Creamy coffee with a drizzle of caramel

Cinnamon Roll (milk chocolate): Freshly baked cinnamon rolls smothered in chocolate

Waffles & Syrup (milk chocolate): Fresh waffle crumbles topped with Grade-A maple syrup

A 10-piece box is offered at $28.00, a 15-piece box for $39.00, and the 25-piece box featuring all 10 chocolates with an assortment of chocolates from the Signature Collection for $58.00. Additional chocolates and specialty gifts are available in salons and online.

The 2023 Mother’s Day Collection is offered from May 1 to May 13 at Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero, and Sarasota, as well as online starting May 1 at NormanLoveConfections.com.