Norman Love Confections has debuted its 2023 Valentine's Day Collection, featuring 10 heart-shaped dark, white, and milk chocolates, including Mimosa, Lemon Bar, Vanilla Rum, Manjari, Raspberry Rose, Coconut Cream Pie, Pinot Noir, Coffee Caramel, Red Hot, and Caramelia.

The collection is offered in a 5-piece Signature gift box for $15.00 or a 10-piece heart-shaped gift box for $30.00, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 14. An assortment of award-winning flavors from the Signature Collection will be included in a 24-piece heart-shaped gift box for $65.00, and a 50-piece Signature gift box for $108.00. Additionally, gift towers are available starting at $106.50.

Valentine’s Day 2023 Flavor Descriptions:

Mimosa: White Chocolate – Fresh squeezed orange juice with a splash of champagne

Lemon Bar: White Chocolate – Tangy tart lemon filling with pastry crust

White Chocolate – Tangy tart lemon filling with pastry crust Vanilla Rum: White Chocolate – Tahitian Vanilla ganache with a hint of rum

Manjari: Dark Chocolate – Rich ganache made with Madagascar cacao beans

Dark Chocolate – Rich ganache made with Madagascar cacao beans Raspberry Rose: Dark Chocolate – Tart raspberry ganache scented with rose

Coconut Cream Pie: Dark chocolate – Coconut custard with pastry shell

Dark chocolate – Coconut custard with pastry shell Pinot Noir: Dark Chocolate – A rich blend of red wine paired with chocolate

Coffee Caramel: Milk Chocolate – Rich caramel infused with coffee

Milk Chocolate – Rich caramel infused with coffee Red Hot: Milk Chocolate – Ganache filled with cinnamon satisfaction

Caramelia: Dark Chocolate – Classic sweet caramel decadence

Additionally, Norman Love Confections offers a variety of gourmet specialty desserts in retail locations, including chocolate-covered strawberries and a selection of artisan pastries, gelato, and gifts. The 2023 Valentine’s Collection is available for purchase online at normanloveconfections.com or in Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero, and Sarasota, Florida.

“For 22 years, Norman Love Confections has captured the hearts of chocolate lovers with our limited-edition, artisanal Valentine’s Day Collection,” said Norman Love, president and founder, Norman Love Confections. “This year, we have hand-selected exciting flavor combinations such as Mimosa, Manjari, Raspberry Rose, and Pinot Noir that are expertly blended and encased in the perfect heart-shaped shell to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.”