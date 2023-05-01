M&M'S, part of Mars, is celebrating the spring season with an array of customized gifts for Mother's Day, Father's Day, and graduation. Gift givers can easily and thoughtfully customize M&M'S offerings by choosing from over 20 M&M'S lentil colors, and include custom messages, various clipart, or upload a photo on the chocolate candies.

"Personalized M&M'S are the perfect gift to celebrate loved ones in a fun and meaningful way," said Jarid Lukin, global senior director, M&M'S Digital. "Whether you're celebrating a new graduate or showing mom and dad how thankful you are this spring season, there's no better way to celebrate those you love than by delivering moments of everyday happiness with a custom M&M'S gift specifically designed for them."

This spring, the MMS.com gifting options offer colorful fun for any and all upcoming occasions:

Mother's Day Gift Box: No wrapping required, this gift is ready-to-go and gives recipients a sweet look into what's inside, with a clear window showing off the custom-designed M&M'S of consumers' choosing.

Class of 2023 Graduation Party Favors: Celebrate graduates with something sweet and memorable to take home on their big day. These party favors are filled with personalized M&M'S candies. Design a custom M&M'S blend with the graduate's school colors for an extra special touch.

Personalized M&M'S Father's Day Dispenser: A memorable and fun way to show off customized treats, delivered by the handful with every twist of the turnkey. And similar to the Gift Jar, it's available to personalize a bit more with a custom packaging offering.

