M&M's, part of Mars, has announced returning favorites and a new line-up of sweet treats for the season's celebrations. Consumers can personalize their perfect spring gift at MMS.com by choosing from over 20 unique M&M's colors and add messages, clipart, or photos onto the chocolate candies.

"Spring's celebrations are some of the most meaningful for families, so Mars wants to make it easy to celebrate the important people in your life with a gift that makes any moment even sweeter," says Jarid Lukin, global senior director, M&M's. "Complete with candy dispensers, gift boxes, party favors and more, our personalized presents on MMS.com continue to spark happiness for every moment."

This spring, M&M's is introducing gifting options for all upcoming occasions, including:

Treat On Trend This Spring Season With M&M's Peanut Butter Offerings: Whether consumers are looking for classic M&M's Peanut Butter or are in the mood for a new Mega or Mini peanut butter treat, there's something for every peanut butter aficionado.

Mother's Day Candy Dispenser: With every twist of the turnkey, consumers can give mom made-for-her customized chocolate candies for a memorable treat.

Congrats Grad Party Favors: Caps off. Candy on! Celebrate the graduate with something sweet for their special day. These can be customized to the grad's school colors, making them the perfect little gifts to recognize big achievements.

Father's Day Gift Jar: A unique gift for a one-of-a-kind dad. The transparent gift jar showcases the customized chocolate candies made to put a smile on his face.

In addition, M&M's has recently introduced a new addition to the Minis family: M&M's Peanut Butter Minis. Peanut butter is undoubtedly a favorite flavor for the spring season, per the brand, and M&M's Peanut Butter Minis can function as an on-the-go treat to bring along for an outdoor picnic or road trip.

For more information on all personalized offerings from M&M's, visit MMS.com.

