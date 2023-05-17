The Sweets & Snacks Expo has showcased the latest products and innovations in candy and snacks for more than 25 years, and these new products have paved the way for new flavor trends and consumer experiences in the industry and beyond. The National Confectioners Association, the host organization for the Sweets & Snacks Expo, has now announced the top product and flavor trends that will be featured at the 2023 show in Chicago.

“The Sweets & Snacks Expo continues to be a significant driver in flavor and product trends for the confectionery and snack categories enhancing our retail attendees’ ability to delight their shoppers,” John Downs, president & CEO of NCA, said. “Attendees of this year’s show will be among the first to sample and experience these new trends helping them stay one step ahead of their competition.”

Here are some of the trends attendees can expect to see in 2023:

Brand Collaborations : Consumers' f avorite treats/brands working together to create something new and exciting.

avorite treats/brands working together to create something new and exciting. Flavor Mashups: Flavor combos that will delight. Salty, sweet, sour, spicy, or savory—there is something for everyone.

Flavor combos that will delight. Salty, sweet, sour, spicy, or savory—there is something for everyone. Social Media Friendly Interactive Treats: These treats give you permission to play with food and share with friends on social media.

These treats give you permission to play with food and share with friends on social media. All About Options: Everyone treats and snacks a little differently, which is why confectionery and snack companies are offering a range of package sizes and product types that fit every occasion.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo will take place in Chicago at McCormick Place from May 22–25. For more information or to register, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.