Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 24 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and to introduce its new strategic transformation plan. The company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

The RMCF management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of the call by emailing the company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Attendees ccan dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register attendees' names and organization. Attendees who have any difficulties connecting with the conference call can contact the company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.rmcf.com.