Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc., an international franchisor and producer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples, will host a conference call on Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 am Eastern time to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2024 results. The company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

The RMCF management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of the call by emailing the company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Attendees should dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register names and organizations. For people who have difficulty connecting with the conference call, contact the Company’s investor relations team at RMCF@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the company’s website.