Ferrero North America will reveal new products and seasonal offerings including Kinder Chocolate at the annual Sweets & Snacks Expo, taking place May 22–25 in Chicago. The announcements (showcased in Ferrero’s booth, 12048) reinforce Ferrero's focus on category growth through product innovations and expanded offerings from its power brands to build excitement among retailers, the industry, and consumers.

"Over the past five years, Ferrero has launched several disruptive, top-tier innovations in the market, such as Kinder Joy, Kinder Bueno, and Ferrero Rocher Tablets, as well as seasonal products that have delivered incremental sales, units, and profitability to the confections category," says Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. "With this year's lineup, our customers and consumers should expect the same level of disruptive innovation that will continue to deliver incremental sales and units by attracting new consumers, enabling Ferrero to continue growing the confections category."

Kinder Chocolate, arriving in U.S. stores this August, is a milk chocolate bar with creamy, milky filling crafted for kids, to be shared by all. This treat is the next hit from a growing Kinder power brand that has reached more than $500 million in retail sales since it came to America. In 2017, Ferrero introduced the unique treat-and-toy Kinder Joy to parents in the U.S. and it is now the #1 selling mainstream chocolate innovation in the last five years. The more upscale, "everyday premium" bar Kinder Bueno made its U.S. debut in 2019 and has since grown into a $209 million brand in North America, reaching more than 13 million households. In 2020, Kinder launched seasonal chocolate items which have been steadily growing year over year.

"Kinder, Tic Tac, and our other iconic brands continue to excite current fans and attract new ones with smart, quality innovations," says Catherine Bertrac, senior vice president of marketing for Kinder and Mainstream Chocolate at Ferrero USA. "We are thrilled to bring new treats like Kinder Chocolate to America and continue building on our tremendous momentum."

Other new products announced by Ferrero include:

Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends: individually wrapped treats with classic Kinder taste and festive seasonal graphics that are designed for sharing, treating, and decorating. Available for the 2023 Holiday and 2024 Easter seasons.

Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs: made up of layers of crunchy hazelnut pieces, refined chocolate, and creamy filling, Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs offer a multisensorial taste experience intended to delight during the Easter season. Available in milk, white, and dark chocolate.

Ferrero Rocher Hollow Egg: made with deliciously smooth milk chocolate and crunchy hazelnut pieces, Ferrero Rocher Hollow Eggs are a seasonal item for gifting during the Easter season.

Keebler Chips Deluxe Fudgy: a new cookie made with sweet Chocolatey Chips and indulgent Fudge Chunks, this innovation will help consumers discover how Chip Deluxe Fudgy excites the senses in every bite. Available nationwide this summer.

Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies Carton Box: these butter cookies will be available year-round at select retailers. It consists of pretzel, vanilla ring, coconut style, and country style cookies to accompany tea, coffee, or simply a moment of sweet satisfaction. This product contains two foil-wrapped trays to keep your cookies fresh and will be available in January 2024.

Driven by the success and innovation of its iconic brands, Ferrero continues to expand and invest in the U.S. A new chocolate processing facility and a Kinder Bueno production line are currently under construction at the company's manufacturing center in Bloomington, IL. An Innovation Center including new R&D labs is set to open this year in Chicago's historic Marshall Field Building.

In addition to new innovations, Ferrero is sharing its expertise in sustainability at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. As part of NCA's Supplier Showcase education sessions, Packaging Sustainability Manager Jeffrey Herron and Vice President of Institutional Affairs Kelly Smith will give a presentation about Ferrero's approach to packaging and recycling in the U.S. on the Innovation Stage, Tuesday, May 23 at 1 p.m.