Colombian B4B (business-for-business) chocolate manufacturer Luker Chocolate announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation, highlighting its dedication to using business as a force for good and driving transformational change in the cocoa industry.

CasaLuker, Luker Chocolate’s parent organization, received 92.8 points from non-profit organization B Lab, which accredits companies with B Corp certification after they meet or exceed the rigorous Impact Assessment criteria.

To demonstrate how it balances social and ethical standards alongside profit, B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business's operations and covers five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. Luker scored most highly for Governance—which assesses a company’s overall mission, social and environmental engagement, ethics, transparency, and ability to formally consider all stakeholders in decision-making.

Since its founding in 1906, Luker Chocolate has aimed to meaningfully contribute to the sustainable development of rural communities in Colombia—transforming the cocoa value chain from its origin. For Luker, the accreditation represents another step in a journey towards continuous improvement to help cocoa-growing communities towards a more prosperous future and follows significant business strides that accelerate progress toward its 2027 goals. In 2020, it aligned all business operations with its “triple-impact approach” which seeks to raise farmer income, promote social well-being in cocoa-producing areas, and nurture the environment. Luker Chocolate also works to create shared value at origin, thus keeping more capital within Colombia and investing profits directly back into local communities.

"We’re taking proactive, measurable steps toward meaningful change, and our goals align with our mission to make a difference in the world. As a company, we vehemently uphold the values of transparency, fairness, and sustainability in our operations and throughout our value chain. This certification recognizes the work we're already doing and the responsible sourcing practices we have in place. We're excited to continue raising the standards for our industry and aligning people and the planet with profit,” said Julia Ocampo, sustainability director at Luker Chocolate.



Sustainability Progress Report

Luker Chocolate's commitment to transparency extends beyond measuring itself against the rigorous B Corp standards. The company has also released its Sustainability Progress Report, showcasing the company's remarkable strides in farmer empowerment, environmental stewardship, and responsible sourcing.

Luker Chocolate's commitment to sustainability is exemplified through its visionary initiative, The Chocolate Dream, launched in 2018 with a mission to transform the cocoa farming industry in Colombia by 2030. The Chocolate Dream seeks to create a more significant, sustainable, and positive future for cocoa farming communities and the wider chocolate industry.

"We're thrilled to join the B Corp community and be recognized for the work we've done to underpin our social purpose and values. As a result of our work through The Chocolate Dream, we’re bettering the cocoa farming industry in Colombia and delivering a product that aligns with the high standards and ethics of our customers,” said Camilo Romero, CEO of Luker Chocolate.

Luker Chocolate’s 2022 Sustainability Progress Report highlights key impact areas and achievements that contributed to the manufacturer’s B Corp certification, including:

Increased Farmer Income: Luker has successfully increased the income of 829 farmers by 20%, well on its way to achieving the goal of empowering 1,500 farmers. Luker directly supports farmers with productivity, quality, and sustainability programs. Through these initiatives, farmers can increase yields, gain access to premiums for producing high-quality cocoa, and receive incentives for implementing sustainable practices.

Luker has successfully increased the income of 829 farmers by 20%, well on its way to achieving the goal of empowering 1,500 farmers. Luker directly supports farmers with productivity, quality, and sustainability programs. Through these initiatives, farmers can increase yields, gain access to premiums for producing high-quality cocoa, and receive incentives for implementing sustainable practices. Improved Social Well-being: The Chocolate Dream has already enhanced the standard of living for over 3,000 families, surpassing the halfway mark of their 2027 target of 5,000 families. Education programs, schools, entrepreneurship initiatives, and more have uplifted cocoa farming communities and empowered families.

The Chocolate Dream has already enhanced the standard of living for over 3,000 families, surpassing the halfway mark of their 2027 target of 5,000 families. Education programs, schools, entrepreneurship initiatives, and more have uplifted cocoa farming communities and empowered families. Enhanced Ecological Conservation: Luker Chocolate's efforts have safeguarded more than 2,600 hectares of farmland, making a substantial contribution toward their goal of protecting 5,000 hectares. Efforts include empowering farmers and communities to become environmental guardians through the protection of forests and water sources, promoting regenerative practices, and decarbonizing their own operations.

Luker Chocolate's efforts have safeguarded more than 2,600 hectares of farmland, making a substantial contribution toward their goal of protecting 5,000 hectares. Efforts include empowering farmers and communities to become environmental guardians through the protection of forests and water sources, promoting regenerative practices, and decarbonizing their own operations. Traceability: To ensure no deforestation and no child labor in its supply chain, Luker aims to achieve 100% traceability to the farmer level by 2030

“B Corp certification reinforces Luker Chocolate's commitment to being a transformational force for good in the world. By joining the B Corp movement, Luker Chocolate is proud to be part of a community of like-minded companies dedicated to using business as a force for good,” added Romero.

To find out more about Luker Chocolate’s sustainability initiatives, click here.