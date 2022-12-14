GoodSam Foods, a healthy snack food brand with a commitment to sustainability and regenerative agriculture, announced they have earned their certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). The announcement follows a milestone year wherein GoodSam grew its retail presence, expanded key partnerships, and introduced more new products in order to make sustainable snacking and food more realistic for the average consumer.

GoodSam is a regenerative agriculture brand and works to create real relationships with farmers to learn their methodologies and create mutually beneficial relationships and also engages in transparent supply chain practices with key partners globally. GoodSam also partners with like-minded suppliers. In fact, earlier this year GoodSam and partner Colombian chocolate manufacturer Luker Chocolate launched “Building Networks,” a program aimed at bringing together Colombian youth and providing them with educational resources while teaching them how to use social media for good.

“GoodSAM’s core is made up of entrepreneurs, industry veterans, farmers, and activists who share a common mission to foster a connection between consumers and the Earth through delicious food with a transparent supply chain and intentional relationships. We are so proud to wear our B Corp certification as the organization represents so many of our core values and will help to further our commitment toward being a brand that is better for both people and planet,” says GoodSAM Founder & CEO Heather K. Terry. “We work tirelessly every day to create delicious snacks, treats and food products that are good for both planet and people which allows us to create a more accessible and engaging conversation about overall sustainability and regenerative agriculture with consumers.”

“GoodSAM’s dedication to sustainability and the empowerment of farmers globally reflect the values and integrity we look for in companies seeking B Corp certification,” said Lindsey Wilson, associate director of Growth, B Lab U.S. & Canada. “We are proud to welcome them to the B Corp community.”

Nonprofit B Lab administers the B Corp verification process and analyzes a company’s social and environmental performance. B Corp certification requires each company to undergo an in-depth review of the impact of their operations and business model on their customers, works, communities, and environment. Each company must meet a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment.