Last year, Sugar Plum Chocolate debuted its Double Decadence Box. 

A combination of both milk and dark chocolate, this gift box is packed with 41 treats including:

  • Chocolate-Covered Popcorn
  • Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips
  • Milk Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies with milk chocolate drizzle
  • White Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies with white chocolate drizzle
  • Milk Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Cookies with dark chocolate drizzle
  • Milk Chocolate- Dipped Biscotti
  • Dark Chocolate-Dipped Biscotti
  • Milk Chocolate-Covered Graham Crackers with milk chocolate drizzle
  • Milk Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs
  • Dark Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs
  • White Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs
  • Milk Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rounds
  • Dark Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rounds
  • Milk Chocolate-Covered Marshmallows
  • Dark Chocolate-Covered Marshmallows

The gift box retails for $155.00, and can be found on Sugar Plum's website here.