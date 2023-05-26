Last year, Sugar Plum Chocolate debuted its Double Decadence Box.

A combination of both milk and dark chocolate, this gift box is packed with 41 treats including:

Chocolate-Covered Popcorn

Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

Milk Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies with milk chocolate drizzle

White Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies with white chocolate drizzle

Milk Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Cookies with dark chocolate drizzle

Milk Chocolate- Dipped Biscotti

Dark Chocolate-Dipped Biscotti

Milk Chocolate-Covered Graham Crackers with milk chocolate drizzle

Milk Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs

Dark Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs

White Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs

Milk Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rounds

Dark Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rounds

Milk Chocolate-Covered Marshmallows

Dark Chocolate-Covered Marshmallows

The gift box retails for $155.00, and can be found on Sugar Plum's website here.