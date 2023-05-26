Last year, Sugar Plum Chocolate debuted its Double Decadence Box.
A combination of both milk and dark chocolate, this gift box is packed with 41 treats including:
- Chocolate-Covered Popcorn
- Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips
- Milk Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies with milk chocolate drizzle
- White Chocolate-Covered Sandwich Cookies with white chocolate drizzle
- Milk Chocolate-Covered Peanut Butter Cookies with dark chocolate drizzle
- Milk Chocolate- Dipped Biscotti
- Dark Chocolate-Dipped Biscotti
- Milk Chocolate-Covered Graham Crackers with milk chocolate drizzle
- Milk Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs
- Dark Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs
- White Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Logs
- Milk Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rounds
- Dark Chocolate-Covered Pretzel Rounds
- Milk Chocolate-Covered Marshmallows
- Dark Chocolate-Covered Marshmallows
The gift box retails for $155.00, and can be found on Sugar Plum's website here.