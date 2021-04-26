Company: Sugar Plum Chocolates

Website: www.sugar-plum.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $49.00

Product Snapshot: On April 26, celebrate National Pretzel Day with Sugar Plum, which recently released its Chocolate Pretzel Passion Gift Assortment.

Did you know that pretzels have become so popular, the average American eats two pounds of pretzels each year? And whether you prefer them soft, crunchy, or drizzled in chocolate—April 26 is the day to celebrate the pretzel. And Sugar Plum is here to help you do just that!

The combination of chocolate and pretzels has existed for centuries for good reason! Sugar Plum's Chocolate Pretzel Passion Gift Assortment includes a variety of twenty-two pieces of assorted chocolate-dipped pretzels, including pretzel logs covered in chocolate candy pieces, chocolate sandwich cookie logs, double chocolate chip pretzels, nonpareil pretzels, M&M pretzels, and pretzels dipped in our signature milk, dark, and white chocolates with even more chocolate drizzled on top.

All of Sugar Plum’s gourmet treats are lovingly hand crafted and made from their bakery and kitchen in Kingston, PA, by mother and son team Fran and Neil Edley.