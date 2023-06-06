Latest data from GELITA, an international manufacturer of collagen peptides and tailored gelatins, indicate that it is on track to achieve its long-term carbon neutrality targets. In its eighth Sustainability Report released this week, the company documented the progress it made between 2020 and 2022 against its sustainability commitments, covering the three dimensions of an ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) framework for the first time.

A 50% reduction in Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions by 2030 (with 2020 as the base level) is an important incremental target for realizing these net zero ambitions. By establishing its own energy generation from renewables, transitioning away from fossil fuels, and optimizing production processes for energy efficiency, GELITA reduced its GHG emissions by 10% (Scope 1 and Scope 2) between 2020 and 2022, setting it on course to hit this milestone. The opening of a new gas-fired power station as an intermediate step towards a fossil-free solution at its site in Beaudesert, Australia, and an investment in a new spray dryer in Minden, Germany, were two recent projects that fed into GELITA’s carbon reduction efforts.

Dr Sven Abend, CEO of GELITA AG, said: “Sustainability is one of the biggest challenges of our time. GELITA is aiming for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 - an ambitious target that demands decisive and sustained action across the entire organization. We firmly believe that by integrating sustainability into every facet of our operation, we can be a more powerful agent of positive change.”

Besides its progress in cutting carbon emissions, between 2020 and 2022, GELITA reduced its water footprint per kilogram of product by 2.7% through improved water and wastewater management. At its factory in Pilsac-Léon, Mexico, for example, GELITA upgraded its wastewater treatment systems to exceed local environmental specifications.

GELITA’s core business of valorizing food industry by-products is rooted in circular economy and waste minimization principles, and in recent years, GELITA has taken this approach to the next level. Initiatives such as the recycling of sewage sludge from its plant in Maringá, Brazil, for use as agricultural fertilizer have contributed to improved performance in this area. Between 2020 and 2022, GELITA recorded a 26.5% decrease in the amount of waste it sent for disposal as a result of separating valuable material flows.

The full report is available to download in English here.