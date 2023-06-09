Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker recently touched base with Barry Callebaut Chocolatier/Pastry Chef Martin Diez about how to pump up summer s'mores recipes for foodservice, plus other ideas for summer desserts.





Liz Parker: What are some ways that foodservice businesses can spice up their summer dessert recipes, including s'mores?

Chef Martin Diez: Freshness is key for summer, and I also believe the season is bringing so much fresh fruits and herbs that it is the easiest way to spice up desserts recipes.

Pairing a great chocolate with the right fruits is perfect, such as strawberry, cherry, raspberry, or blueberry with Ruby chocolate (it is also a very nice color combination) or even our caramelized white chocolate with a foster banana or apricot.





LP: What are consumers looking for in terms of summer desserts?

CMD: Classics are always the favorite but with a twist! Ice cream for sure, or s'mores or traditional cakes. This is the moment to celebrate nature and this year, strawberries are fantastic, combined with mint or basil (it's bold but delicious); it is the perfect combo.





LP: Any flavor trends for summer 2023?

CMD: From what I have seen so far, nuts are really big (almonds or pistachio) with red fruits.





LP: What is the best way that foodservice businesses can drum up interest in summer or seasonal desserts?

CMD: This is always a challenge but I believe that the impulse buying is the highest in this season! Being able to come up with smaller portions of a fresh product, in another format than usual such as desserts in a smoothie, novelties for ice cream or [an] ice cream bar (freshy, elegant, and indulgent), nice smaller cake portions with fresh fruits, or a nice sauce. This will trigger interest for sure.