Aurora Cannabis is launching a variety of new products, available to patients on Aurora Medical and consumers at retailers across Canada this summer.

"We continue to evolve our portfolio with the consumer and patient top-of-mind, developing products that deliver on both current and future wants and needs," says Lana Culley, vice president of product development at Aurora Cannabis. "With the introduction of innovations like our snackable, low dose Lil' Bits and our XL premium resin vape pens, we're ensuring consumers and patients can find within Aurora's family of brands superior products as they progress on their cannabis journey. The success of our Canadian innovation is applicable in key markets internationally and is receiving very positive patient feedback."

In addition to leveraging Aurora's genetics breeding and research program, the company has launched Aurora Lab, an experiential research and education program designed to strengthen conversations with patients, retailers, budtenders, and consumers. Through Aurora Lab, partners get behind-the-scenes access and sneak peeks at new products and formats, while invited patients get a chance to trial unreleased products in exchange for feedback. Insights gleaned from the program will be used to develop future products and inform Aurora's innovation pipeline.

Edibles launching this summer include:

Daily Special Lil' Bits Sour Grape & Sour Watermelon: These 1-mg edibles come in a snackable size, perfect for new users or for micro-dosing. They feature nostalgic, crowd-pleasing flavors with minimal to no cannabis aftertaste. Lil’ Bits are available in the recreational channel only.

These 1-mg edibles come in a snackable size, perfect for new users or for micro-dosing. They feature nostalgic, crowd-pleasing flavors with minimal to no cannabis aftertaste. Lil’ Bits are available in the recreational channel only. San Rafael '71 Mondo Grapes Live Resin Gummies: These 2.5 mg gummies are made from strain-specific Mondo Grapes live resin extract from fresh-frozen flower, and they deliver a sweet grape flavor.

The summer product release is set to roll out to patients on Aurora Medical and in adult-use retailers starting in June. Select products are available in certain regions.