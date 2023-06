BioWellnessX has expanded its hemp-derived delta-9-THC line with two gummy varieties made with tetrahydrocannabiphorol (THCp).

Each gummy is formulated with 53 mg of total cannabinoids, including 3 mg THCp. BioWellnessX aims to create gummies free from harmful pesticides, synthetic chemicals, and other artificial additives.

The company's Delta-9X gummies include 3 mg THCp, plus 25 mg CBG and 25 mg delta-9-THC. The company’s Delta-9Z gummies include 3 mg THCp, 25 mg delta-9-THC, and 25 mg CBN.